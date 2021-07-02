Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Achieves $761,615.19

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $761,615.19 and $24,358.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00126796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00167805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,991.56 or 0.99849636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 178,186,385 coins and its circulating supply is 158,088,644 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

