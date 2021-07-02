Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $29,030,763. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

