OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 577,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

