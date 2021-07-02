Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.71 and last traded at $151.71. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.00.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

