Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.44). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 5,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

