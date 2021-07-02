Omnitude Hits Market Capitalization of $455,562.57 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 121% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $455,562.57 and approximately $473,086.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00683889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00080448 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.