ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,683,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of ON Semiconductor worth $120,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

