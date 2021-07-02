Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Trading Down 19.3%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) traded down 19.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. 2,122,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 682% from the average session volume of 271,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.