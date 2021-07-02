OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Keith Style Sells 2,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 328.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 105,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

