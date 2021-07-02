OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

