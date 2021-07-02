Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 1,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $111,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

