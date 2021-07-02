Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Down 31.8% in June

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

