Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,524,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $153.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.