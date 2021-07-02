Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 7,058 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.63. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

