Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 9,661 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,048 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.