Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $1.01 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $575.38 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.00 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.05. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

