Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,359 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 11,066 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.