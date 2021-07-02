Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

