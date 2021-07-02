Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ORKLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 10,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5704 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

