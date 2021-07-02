Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OUTKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

