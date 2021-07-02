Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$35.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$39.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.27%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

