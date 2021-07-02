Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Boosts Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass makes up about 1.0% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

TGLS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,435. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $973.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

