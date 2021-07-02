Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Cuts Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,371 shares during the period. Progyny comprises 12.4% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned about 0.54% of Progyny worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $224,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $23,743,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,405 shares of company stock valued at $49,491,444. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

