Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 55.5% in June

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,007,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 468,533 shares of company stock worth $59,702,942,597 over the last quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

OXLC opened at $7.46 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.