PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,938 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of PACCAR worth $127,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

