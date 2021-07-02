Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,100 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $76.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,343,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

