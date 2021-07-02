Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 489 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

TREE opened at $217.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.34.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

