Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 92.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Workiva by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Workiva by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Workiva by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.04. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $115.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

