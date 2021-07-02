Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $95,000 Stake in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSACU. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,003,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.