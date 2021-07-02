Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $87,000 in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter worth $580,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 59,900.0% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

