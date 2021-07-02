Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.