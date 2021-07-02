Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $34,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $25,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $13,800,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,184,000.

OTCMKTS:LUXAU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

