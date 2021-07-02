Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,361 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 378,382 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 327,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 283,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.62 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

