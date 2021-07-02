Paparazzi Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

