PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) is ADW Capital Partners L.P.’s Largest Position

ADW Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265,830 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for about 38.2% of ADW Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ADW Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 7.06% of PAR Technology worth $119,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE PAR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,640. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.