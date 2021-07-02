Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Purchases £18,575.48 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,586 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 502 ($6.56).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

