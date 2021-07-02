Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Down 41.8% in June

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of PNBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 7,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

