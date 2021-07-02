PDC Energy (PDCE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE):

7/1/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/17/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

