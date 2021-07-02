PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 177,472 shares.The stock last traded at $18.16 and had previously closed at $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.