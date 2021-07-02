Peculium Reaches Market Cap of $11.15 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Peculium has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $146,011.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peculium has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Peculium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00677787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium (PCL) is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

