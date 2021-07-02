PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Down 14.6% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $135,769.08 and $143.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00139962 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,581,886 coins and its circulating supply is 45,341,715 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

