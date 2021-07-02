Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.66

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.66 and last traded at $82.66, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
