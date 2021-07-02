Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.66

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.66 and last traded at $82.66, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.