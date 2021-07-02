PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $47.46

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.46, but opened at $49.10. PetroChina shares last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 1,305 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTR. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

