Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 43,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,288. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0328 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

