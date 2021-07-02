Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.42.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.