Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Trading 4.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development traded as high as C$8.94 and last traded at C$8.60. 281,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 767,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.59.

In other news, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,795.23. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,050 shares of company stock valued at $155,134 and have sold 80,915 shares valued at $507,338.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

