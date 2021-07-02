PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,874 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 60,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.