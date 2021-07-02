Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 10,981 shares.The stock last traded at $16.28 and had previously closed at $17.43.

Several analysts recently commented on PHVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $518.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $23,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

