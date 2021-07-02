Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $856,409.19 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $856,409.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,368,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 370 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $12,979.60.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $328,171.14.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

