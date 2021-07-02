Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

NYSE PSXP opened at $40.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.